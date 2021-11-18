Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE RSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. 45,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,405. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.
