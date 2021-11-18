Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. 45,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,405. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

