Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$360,000.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,600,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.50 on Thursday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.36 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUS shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

