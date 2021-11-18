Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUS. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.24. The company had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,638. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$20.38 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Insiders sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $2,342,918 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

