RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

