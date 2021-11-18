Ryan K. Stafford Sells 1,601 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.59. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.02 and a twelve month high of $332.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.