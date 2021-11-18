Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RYAN opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $40.84.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $7,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $32,154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

