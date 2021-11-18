Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.
Shares of RHP
opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
