Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.91% of Safety Insurance Group worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

