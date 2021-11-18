SakeToken (SAKE) Price Tops $0.0328 on Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $49,943.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.