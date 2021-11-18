Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. 601,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,820,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

