salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $308.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

