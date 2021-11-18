Sanjay Kalra Sells 91,176 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

