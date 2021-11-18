Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.40

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 3735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several analysts have commented on SC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 78,597 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

