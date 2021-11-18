Sara Bay Financial Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $355.49 and a twelve month high of $472.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

