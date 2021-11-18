Sara Bay Financial Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises 2.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.34% of Ranpak worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -520.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.