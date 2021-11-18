Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,850 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises 31.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $81,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $995,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $110.86 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

