Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.