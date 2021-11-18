Scala Market Cap Reaches $3.55 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Scala has a market cap of $3.55 million and $2,867.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.14 or 1.00565890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.92 or 0.06977234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.