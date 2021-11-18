Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAPA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

