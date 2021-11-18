Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,700 iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iBio by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iBio by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 266.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iBio by 69.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. iBio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%. Equities research analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

