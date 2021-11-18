Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.