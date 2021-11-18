Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 5,614.1% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ENIC opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

