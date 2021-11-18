Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

