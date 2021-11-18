Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after buying an additional 430,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

