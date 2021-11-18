Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

