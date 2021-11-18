Scotiabank Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

