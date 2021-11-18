Scott Schatz Acquires 1,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

