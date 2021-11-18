SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the October 14th total of 309,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCWorx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

