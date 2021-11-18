SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the October 14th total of 309,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.
SCWorx Company Profile
SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.