SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.08.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average is $299.65. SEA has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after purchasing an additional 222,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

