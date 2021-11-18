Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $36.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $36.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average of $171.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

