Seaport Research Partners Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.
Shares of CI opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
