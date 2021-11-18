Seaport Research Partners Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.