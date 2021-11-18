Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CAO Shawn Assad Sells 3,114 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CAO Shawn Assad sold 3,114 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $24,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.