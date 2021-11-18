SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.39 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,882 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,624 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

