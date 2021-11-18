Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 828,600 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the October 14th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

