Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

