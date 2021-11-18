Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Sells $77,692.60 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 122,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,795,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

