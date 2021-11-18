Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

