Shah Capital Management Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 2.6% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

