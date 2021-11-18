Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

