Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 1,370 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

