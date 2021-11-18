Shield Protocol Price Tops $4.07 on Major Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $954,761.00 and $90,173.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00006889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,287.01 or 1.00313413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.28 or 0.07017191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

