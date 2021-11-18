ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 208.8% in October

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a growth of 208.8% from the October 14th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

