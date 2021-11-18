Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

SCVL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

