Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 67.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the October 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 198.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 229,612 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.