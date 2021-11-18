Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases By 64.8%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.12. 248,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,045.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

