Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases By 64.8%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NYSE:AXP traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.12. 248,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,045.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
