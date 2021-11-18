Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Decreases By 35.5%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEB. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

