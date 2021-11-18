Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Rises By 200.0%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AITUY opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Anritsu has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

