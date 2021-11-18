Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Decreases By 75.0%

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

