Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Drops By 63.8%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the October 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,807. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

