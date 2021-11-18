Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 35.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 14th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,686.0 days.
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.