Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 35.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 14th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,686.0 days.

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

